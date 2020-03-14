Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley continuing services during coronavirus outbreak

As many schools and events announce closures amid growing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak, the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley said they plan to continue providing services.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley knows our services are crucial to children and families in our community. We meet many essential needs of our families, including providing meals, educational support, and a safe space. Thus, we are committed to continue services in our Clubs during this situation," Bart McFadden, President & CEO, said. "For now, we will continue to be open with regular hours at all sites. This will allow parents of our members to continue working regular hours and enable us to continue to meet the needs of our kids and keep them actively engaged in positive activities. We will aggressively monitor the ongoing situation and continue consultation with medical professionals to make any necessary adjustments as this evolves."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley said they plan to continue services to provide crucial services to those that will continue to work during the coronavirus crisis. The organization said they want to better serve the students, parents, families and communities of Knoxville.

They will use Ionogen's non-toxic sanitation and disinfection products which are powerful against all the viruses including coronavirus.

The organization said adjustments to provided services may be required as conditions, but all possible efforts will be made to support community needs.

