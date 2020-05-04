Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee hiring for multiple positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — The Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee is hiring. The organization needs to hire multiple individuals to fill a variety of roles.
The following includes examples of the positions available:
Youth Development Associate
$10.00 Hourly
Requirements:
- 18+ years of age
- High school diploma or GED required
- 1-2 years of experience with youth preferred
- Must pass local, state, and national criminal background checks
- Must pass initial drug screening and subsequent drug tests
- CPR Certification (certification offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley post-hire)
- Passion for children!
Program Assistant
Skills and abilities:
- High School Diploma/ GED required; Bachelor’s Degree or experience preferred
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, Outlook)
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Excellent conflict resolution skills.
- Ability to manage sensitive and confidential situations.
- Ability to effectively collaborate, staff, directors, youth, and the community.
- Ability to meet the needs of youth of all ages and backgrounds and to - modify lesson plans to meet individual needs.
- Efficiently use standard office equipment such as printers, fax machines, and phones
- Ability to lift and move up to 40 pounds.
- Ability to remain active and energetic for 6+ hours.
Lifeguard
$11.00 Hourly
Requirements
- High School diploma or GED
- Must be Lifeguard, CPR and First Aid Certified
- Experience working with children
- Knowledge of youth development
- Knowledge of Department of Education/ DHS Licensing Requirements
- Ability to motivate youth and manage behavior problems
- Ability to deal with the general public
- Ability to plan and implement quality programs for youth
- Ability to organize and supervise members in a safe environment
- Ability to react calmly and effectively in emergency situations
- Must be flexible and be able to work well with other team members
- Ability to multitask
- Problem solving skills
Physical requirements/ work environment:
- Must be able to lift 40 pounds
- Must be able to move quickly to keep up with youth
- Must be able to remain alert and energetic for 8 hours or more
Contracted Paid Professional Teaching Artist
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or GED Required
- Bachelor’s Degree preferred in Fine or Media Arts, Humanities, Education, Arts Education, or related degrees
- Must have an educational background in the arts, humanities, education, etc. and/or experience working with youth, arts, education, etc.
- Consistent, reliable transportation to commute between clubs
- Thorough knowledge of the Mission, Core Values, and Youth Development Strategy of the Boys & Girls Clubs
- Must maintain a professional attitude at all times
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to effectively collaborate with parents/guardians
- Ability to effectively supervise youth and manage problem behaviors
CV Required
Physical requirements/ Work environment
- Must be able to lift 40 pounds
- Must be able to move quickly to keep up with youth
- Must be able to remain alert and energetic for 8 hours or more
For full list of available positions or to apply visit the Boy and Girls Club website here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.