Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee hiring for multiple positions

The Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee is hiring. The organization needs to hire multiple individuals to fill a variety of roles.

The following includes examples of the positions available:

Youth Development Associate

$10.00 Hourly

Requirements:

- 18+ years of age

- High school diploma or GED required

- 1-2 years of experience with youth preferred

- Must pass local, state, and national criminal background checks

- Must pass initial drug screening and subsequent drug tests

- CPR Certification (certification offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley post-hire)

- Passion for children!

Program Assistant

Skills and abilities:

- High School Diploma/ GED required; Bachelor’s Degree or experience preferred

- Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, Outlook)

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

- Excellent conflict resolution skills.

- Ability to manage sensitive and confidential situations.

- Ability to effectively collaborate, staff, directors, youth, and the community.

- Ability to meet the needs of youth of all ages and backgrounds and to - modify lesson plans to meet individual needs.

- Efficiently use standard office equipment such as printers, fax machines, and phones

- Ability to lift and move up to 40 pounds.

- Ability to remain active and energetic for 6+ hours.

Lifeguard

$11.00 Hourly

Requirements

- High School diploma or GED

- Must be Lifeguard, CPR and First Aid Certified

- Experience working with children

- Knowledge of youth development

- Knowledge of Department of Education/ DHS Licensing Requirements

- Ability to motivate youth and manage behavior problems

- Ability to deal with the general public

- Ability to plan and implement quality programs for youth

- Ability to organize and supervise members in a safe environment

- Ability to react calmly and effectively in emergency situations

- Must be flexible and be able to work well with other team members

- Ability to multitask

- Problem solving skills

Physical requirements/ work environment:

- Must be able to lift 40 pounds

- Must be able to move quickly to keep up with youth

- Must be able to remain alert and energetic for 8 hours or more

Contracted Paid Professional Teaching Artist

Requirements:

- High School Diploma or GED Required

- Bachelor’s Degree preferred in Fine or Media Arts, Humanities, Education, Arts Education, or related degrees

- Must have an educational background in the arts, humanities, education, etc. and/or experience working with youth, arts, education, etc.

- Consistent, reliable transportation to commute between clubs

- Thorough knowledge of the Mission, Core Values, and Youth Development Strategy of the Boys & Girls Clubs

- Must maintain a professional attitude at all times

- Strong written and verbal communication skills

- Ability to effectively collaborate with parents/guardians

- Ability to effectively supervise youth and manage problem behaviors

CV Required

Physical requirements/ Work environment

- Must be able to lift 40 pounds

- Must be able to move quickly to keep up with youth

- Must be able to remain alert and energetic for 8 hours or more

For full list of available positions or to apply visit the Boy and Girls Club website here.

