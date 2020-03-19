Brad Paisley's free grocery store delivering to elderly during pandemic

The country music star's free grocery store is helping out the elderly as concerns over COVID-19 grow.

CBS News reported that Brad Paisley and his wife opened The Store in Nashville, a free grocery store for people in need, and they're now mobilizing volunteers to deliver to the elderly.

"In light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit," Paisley said. "We have a list of seniors that we're basically dropping off what they need, following all protocols to make sure we're doing this right. They don't need to be out. Let's get through this."

Copyright 2020 WVLT New via CBS News. All rights reserved.