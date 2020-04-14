Brad Pitt makes appearance on HGTV show

The Property Brothers' new show "Celebrity IOU" on HGTV puts a spin on house renovation.

Its first guest was actor Brad Pitt, who surprised his longtime friend and makeup artist of 30 years by turning a renovated-detached garage into her own guest suite complete with a makeup studio.

"I love the sound of a construction site. If I'm not building, I'm dying. Just walk into a place and just see the possibilities," Pitt said on Monday's episode.

His makeup artist, Jean Black, appeared to appreciate the gesture, saying, "it's really more than I ever thought could happen. I am so touched by this, I could really not thank you enough. I love you, Brad."

The show airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.

