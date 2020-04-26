Brad Pitt portrays Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Brad Pitt did an impersonation of Dr. Anthony Fauci in a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the actor appeared remotely for the show’s opening sketch, wearing a gray wig and glasses as he spoke with Fauci’s distinctive Brooklyn accent.

The appearance came weeks after Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, jokingly told CNN that if he had to choose between Ben Stiller and Pitt playing him on the show, he’d have to go with Pitt.

As the opening sketch ended, Pitt broke character, removing his wig and glasses to deliver a serious message.

“To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” he said. “Thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line.”

