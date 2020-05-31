Brain tumor survivor surprised for 63rd birthday in Mississippi

Annette Wade of Florence, Mississippi turned 63-years-old on May 29 and was surprised with a parade to celebrate her birthday.

Annette faced a difficult challenge this past year as she underwent surgery for a meningioma brain tumor.

Tamara Wade, Annette's daughter, said that she first knew something was wrong as she began to notice physical changes with her mother.

"In the beginning, we started noticing some changes with her weight and her having dizzy spells," said Tamara. "We would take her to the doctor, but we could never get a clear answer as to what was going on with her so, I decided to take her to the emergency room."

Annette received the diagnosis that she had a meningioma brain tumor and underwent surgery on February 28, 2019.

"Her surgery went well. Since her recuperation she has had no seizures, she is doing really well," said Tamara.

Tamara and her siblings decided to surprise their mother to celebrate her milestone. They gathered family and friends, the South West Rankin Volunteer Fire Department, and the Rankin County Sheriff's Department for a special parade dedicated to Annette.

"She is resilient. That is one word that I can say about her," said Kimberly Washington, a family friend. "I'm just so thankful that she's here to celebrate her 63rd birthday today."

Annette expressed her gratitude to everyone who participated.

"I really want to thank everybody that came by for the parade," Annette said. "My heart is so full right now. My heart is...I'm just so happy."

