Green Bay Packers tickets stolen from Knoxville brewery, report says

Last Days of Autumn was broken into during the early hours of Monday morning, according to a police report.

Last Days of Autumn Brewery / Source: (WVLT)

According to police, when employees arrived at the brewery around 7 Monday morning, they found the glass doors had apparently been smashed by a rock.

The only thing missing from the business was a small metal cash box that contained two Green Bay Packers tickets. The employee said that nothing else appeared to be out of place.

WVLT News later learned that Mark Randall Cooper, 50, was arrested in relation to the incident.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.