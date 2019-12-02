Brewery coming to Bearden Beer Market

Beer lovers rejoice! Bearden Beer Market will be opening its own brewery right behind its current location off of Kingston Pike in West Knoxville.

Molly Ensign-Simmons, a full-time employee at the Beer Market, says its staff is very excited for the upcoming opening.

"We have 4 new taps and will be focusing on kettle-sours and session IPA's for the brewery. They were both very successful at the Smokey Mountain Brewery Festival. We are all excited and have great things coming," said. Ensign-Simmons.

Simmons says they hope to have the brewery open by mid-January.

