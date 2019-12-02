Brewery coming to Bearden Beer Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- Beer lovers rejoice! Bearden Beer Market will be opening its own brewery right behind its current location off of Kingston Pike in West Knoxville.
Molly Ensign-Simmons, a full-time employee at the Beer Market, says its staff is very excited for the upcoming opening.
"We have 4 new taps and will be focusing on kettle-sours and session IPA's for the brewery. They were both very successful at the Smokey Mountain Brewery Festival. We are all excited and have great things coming," said. Ensign-Simmons.
Simmons says they hope to have the brewery open by mid-January.
