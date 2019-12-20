Briceville Elementary School celebrates Coal Creek Scholars

Coal Creek Scholars were celebrated Thursday morning as they returned to serve as role models for current 4th and 5th-grade students.

The scholars who are now in college or have graduated from college returned to Briceville Elementary School to discuss why they chose to attend college or technical school with current students.

The Coal Creek Scholars program was established by the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation to give graduates of Briceville Elementary School assistance in getting a college education.

The foundation provides direct financial aid through scholarships and guidance in applying for college and scholarships.

High school seniors who are a part of the program are then asked to mentor current Briceville Elementary School students in the Scholars program.

