Briceville burglar nabbed, sheriff's office says

Investigators said a man accused of vehicle theft was captured and arrested in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, John Harmon is in jail without bond on charges of theft of vehicle, criminal trespassing and criminal impersonation.

The sheriff's office said just after 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 22, investigators were dispatched to Lower Briceville Road for reports of a vehicle theft. After taking the report, deputies said they received tips from multiple people about the missing vehicle, a white GMC Sonoma.

"As the day progressed, calls of theft of property in the Briceville area where the truck was reported stolen started rolling in," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The sheriff's office said a woman told investigators she helped a man who appeared to be having vehicle trouble. "She followed him to the Clinton Walmart to ensure he got there safely. As the news in the area spread of the missing truck, she realized it matched the vehicle description of who she assisted earlier."

Before 5:30 p.m., investigators said an alleged victim spotted the stolen vehicle and blocked the driver in at the corner of N. Main and Randolph Street.

The driver, later identified as Harmon, was arrested. Investigators said a search of the stolen vehicle revealed items reported stolen from residents earlier including: a hand gun, a knife and a purse.

The sheriff's office said additional charges against Harmon are expected.

