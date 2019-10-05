Briceville kicks off spooky season with Haunted Forest attraction

The Briceville Volunteer Fire Department is having their annual haunted forest this Halloween season.

The department has been hosting this fundraiser for the past seven years and plans to continue haunting Briceville for years to come.

The crew builds most of the props themselves every year. All of the supplies are generous donations from the community.

"We get a lot of help from our juniors they will come up and help us build on this all summer," said Lieutenant Tery Golden. "We start about the first of August and it's miserable hot, but we work through it anyway."

The Haunted Forest attraction is located just before you get to the Fire station at 1444 Briceville Highway. It costs $5 to $7 depending on ages.

The maze is open every Friday and Saturday during the month of October. All of the proceeds from ticket sales go towards equipment and trucks for the fire department.

