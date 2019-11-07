Bridge dedicated to fallen Maryville officer

The Blount County community gathered together on November 7 for the bridge dedication to fallen Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats.

The bridge, located at the intersection of Ellejoy Road and River Ford Road, honors MPD Officer Kenny Moats.

Moats was shot and killed in August 2016, leaving behind a wife and three children. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said his wife and children were on hand for the bridge dedication, too.

Since his death, several memorials, fund raisers, and foundations have been established in Moats’s honor, including an event at Crossfit Pistol Creek in Maryville, a softball tournament, and a memorial ride with Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson.

Now, everyone who passes through Maryville will remember and know Moats' name.

Chief of Police Tony Jay Crisp said, "I think it's fitting that a bridge was chosen to dedicate to Kenny. Bridges bring things together. He was always building and bridging relationships in life, and his sacrifice brought our community together."

"Officer Moats' life will not be forgotten, and the bridge named in his honor will serve as a reminder to those crossing over it about the impact his life made on those who crossed his path. We were honored to be part of this special ceremony," the Blount County Sheriff's Office said.

