Bridge repair work leads to lane closures in Sevierville

Sevierville officials issued a traffic advisory for Highway 448 and North Parkway. North Parkway extends from the intersection with East Main Street to the intersection with Highway 66.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials reported bridge repair work will begin on North Parkway that will require nighttime lane closures.

The lane closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 through Jan. 17.

Traffic will be maintained, but TDOT said drivers should expect potential delays on North Parkway and surrounding streets during the lane closure period. Officials recommend drivers use alternate routes when possible.

