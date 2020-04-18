"Brighter days are ahead," Dolly Parton talks reopening Dollywood

County music legend, Dolly Parton, sent an uplifting message to Dollywood season ticket holders.

"You're in my thoughts and in my prayers as we all try to work through these troubling times," Parton said.

Parton said most of the employees at Dollywood and the Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa are practicing social distancing. In early March, Dollywood announced it would delay its season-opening due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The park anticipated reopening in May, according to a release.

"When the times right and we're all confident that you and our team at the park and the resort are safe, we'll be together again in the beautiful Great Smoky Mountains," Parton said.

Parton encouraged the fans to follow safety guidelines and to stay happy and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parton ended her inspiring message by letting fans know, "brighter days are ahead."

