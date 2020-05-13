Bringing baseball back safely

Baseball is looking at a possible return to action in July. It's a reasonable proposition according to Dr. Glenn Copeland, the medical director for the Toronto Blue Jays.

WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo asked Copeland what a safe return to baseball would look like for players and team personnel.

”So what happens once they've been tested every morning, they get into what we call the inner circle, or the stadium and the dressing rooms. Once you're in there, you're in there for the day. Once you leave at night and come back the next morning, you're a new visitor. You've got to be tested again and you've got to pass to get back in the family home."

The idea of a return to the diamond hits close to home as the Tennessee Smokies await a possible return to Kodak. What a minor league season would look like isn’t obvious right now, but team president Chris Allen says any baseball is better than none.

”You know the Major League plan to play, there's still a lot of questions, there's a lot of things that have to be agreed upon. I'm pretty confident they're trying to get through this process so MLB can get off the ground and then they'll go to Minor League Baseball. I'm hopeful. You look forward to the games, you look forward to the sounds and the smells of the ballpark," said Allen.

Any kind of baseball at Smokies Stadium might be with no fans in the stands, but the club is moving forward with a summer high school league - one Allen says will follow necessary guidelines for safety.

”We're going to make sure we protect our fans with social distancing and have the six feet at the concession lines, every other row in the ballpark will be shut down with spacing in between each seat. It's all of things we need to do to make sure the fans and parents come out and watch some baseball and feel safe while they do it."

