Bringing smiles to seniors with window art

Seniors living at nursing homes aren't allowed to have visitors right now. For many, their only interaction with family and the outside world is through a window. A Sweetwater hospice nurse is working to make sure the glass is a little brighter.

A Sweetwater Nursing Center resident once drove a red semi. This painting on his window brings back those memories.

Jenny Gunter has been painting windows at the Sweetwater Nursing Center since last Thursday.

“They are loved and not forgotten, and we are trying to love on them when the families can’t,” she said.

Gunter was painting alongside Shea Moses, a Caris Healthcare representative, Shea Moses. “When you see them giggle and they’re laughing and pointing at you and they just think what you’re doing is so cute,” Moses said.

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. But the message this duo is painting only needs five words, 'we're all in this together'.

Moses and Gunter started the project just for Gunter's patients. Soon all the residents wanted a painting. Dozens now surround the Sweetwater facility.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.