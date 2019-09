Bristol Motor Speedway will open its campgrounds to Hurricane Dorian evacuees.

BMS said those fleeing the hurricane can access the Medallion Campground off Hwy 394 at noon on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the path of Hurricane Dorian,” the track said in a statement Monday.

Evacuees can call 866.415.4158 for more information.

