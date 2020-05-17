Person charged after photo of child hanging from window in Bristol surfaced online

Police said one person has been charged after a photo of a child hanging out of a car window gained attention on social media.

WJHL reported that the photo reportedly shows a child partially hanging from a car window along West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

The Bristol Police Department said they launched an investigation after discovering the picture online.

“We encourage people to report stuff like this,” said Cpt. Charlie Thomas. “Call 911, or call the non-emergency number.”

Thomas said that an individual has been charged in connection with the investigation but did not provide any further information about the case.

