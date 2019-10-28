Broadway Viaduct bridge to close Sunday for construction

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the Broadway Viaduct will close Sunday night as the Broadway Viaduct project begins.

Crews will work to replace the bridge that connects the communities of North Knoxville and South Knoxville.

Due to the location, the Broadway Viaduct will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the project. Broadway will be closed from the intersection of Oak Avenue, World's Fair Park and Jackson Avenue to just north of the Depot Avenue Intersection. Depot Avenue will also be closed.

Additional lane closures on local streets may be necessary as crews work to complete the project, according to TDOT.

During construction, all traffic will be detoured through the primary detour routes or the local detour routes.

The bridge was originally built in 1927. Reports show that 10,090 cars currently drive across the bridge per day.

Officials said the bridge shows signs of deterioration and both the vertical and horizontal clearances are at or below current standards.

TDOT said the bridge is necessary to replace the aging bridge and correct the clearances. The new design will improve the safety and operation of the viaduct and better accommodate traffic demands.

The new design will feature a 62-foot wide structure that consists of two 11-foot travel lanes, a dedicated center turn lane and sidewalks. The new bridge will also have a 23-foot clearance.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

