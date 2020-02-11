Broom challenge goes viral, so how does it work?

Brooms across the nation have stopped sweeping and started standing.

Your social media feed has probably been flooded with the phenomenon said to be linked to the vernal equinox.

But that's on March 19, and it's just Feb. 10. So, what's the real deal?

CNN meteorologist Chad Myers explained it best in a 2012 video when the "magic move" went viral nearly a decade ago.

He said if you balance a broom correctly, the center of gravity will be directly over the bristles causing it to stand up by itself. Pretty cool, but you can make the magic happen any day - not just one.

Myers said the same goes for eggs. He said the longer an egg stands upright the yoke will settle to the bottom, making it closer to the center of gravity