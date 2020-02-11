Broom challenge: part true, part false

Don't fly off the handle:Yes, you can stand a broom on its end.

And yes, it's a great demonstration of science that kids can learn simply and using tools you may already have at home.

But the 'Broom Challenge' that went viral in February 2020 is FAKE. Unlike those equinox tests you may have learned about in elementary school, you should be able stand a broom up straight any day!

A newer broom with stiff bristles has a low center of gravity and is often sturdy enough to stand upright.

If you're looking to springboard this moment into teaching your kids about science, NASA does have resources for you!