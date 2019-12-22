Brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback fatally stabbed at Nashville bar

Police are on the search for a man in connection to a stabbing in a Nashville bar that killed two men, according to Metro Nashville Police Department.

Clayton Beathard, who was killed in the stabbing, was the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers player C.J. Beathard, a statement from the team on Twitter said. Their grandfather is Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, a former longtime NFL executive.

Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed and killed during a fight early Saturday morning, according to MNPD.

"The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside," the department said in a news release.

C.J. Beathard missed the 49ers game Saturday because he was traveling to Nashville, a statement from the team said.

The 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 34-31 on a last-minute 33-yard field goal from kicker Robbie Gould.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan began his postgame news conference by sending his thoughts to the Beathard family. Shanahan sent his love and appeared to be holding back tears.

Tight end George Kittle found himself moved to tears. Kittle has known the Beathard family since his time at Iowa with C.J. Beathard. Kittle said he had known Clayton Beathard for about eight years and called Clayton "kind of a little brother."

