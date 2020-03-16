Brothers donate sanitizer, masks meant to resell

Thousands of antibacterial wipe packets, bottles of hand sanitizer, medical mask have been donated by a pair of Tennessee brothers. The two had a failed attempt at reselling them for profit during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The boxes were taken form a storage unit and one of the brothers Matt Colvin's home near Chattanooga.

All of the supplies the brothers bought to resell were donated to an area church. Part of the supplies are heading back to Kentucky where Colvin and his brother cleared shelves as other consumers started looking for supplies.

Colvin and his brother wanted to sell the products online before both Amazon and Ebay stopped their sales. The state attorney general also sent the pair a cease-and-desist letter.