A brush fire broke out at 4:06 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1. It occurred at 11507 Yarnell Road in the Hardin Valley region.

The Karns Fire Department's communication center confirmed there were no injuries reported.

The fire was contained at 4:45 pm.

