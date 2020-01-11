Brush fire leads to voluntary evacuation for Wears Valley residents

Sevier County fire officials said crews are on the scene of a reported brush fire in Wears Valley.

A voluntary evacuation has been issued. / (WVLT)

Officials said crews from across the county are responding and working to contain the fire in the area near Ravens Den Way and Starkey Town Road in the west portion of Sevier County.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said the fire is 10 acres and 0 percent contained. Nearly 20 cabins are threatened by the fire.

Sevier County Emergency Management crews said additional resources have been called in from Blount County and the Wildland Fire Task Force has been activated. The Division of Forestry currently has 15 firefighters and one dozer on the scene. Fire crews said an additional dozer is on the way.

Residents within two miles of the area have been issued voluntary evacuation. Officials said if residents feel threatened, they should evacuate the area. A shelter will be located at the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

Fire officials said wind is a concern when dealing with brush fires. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Sevier County Areas. Officials said winds could reach up to 70 mph.

WVLT has a crew on the scene and will update you as information becomes available.

