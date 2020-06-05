Brushy Mountain hosting concert series

Brushy Mountain, formerly an infamous prison, is now a major tourist attraction in Morgan County.

It hosts tours and events throughout the year. Some of those were put on hold due to the pandemic. The attraction recently reopened and announced it would be holding concerts from June through October.

According to its website, Brushy Mountain will host Chase Rice on June 27 with several more concerts to follow featuring Aaron Lewis, Kip Moore and others throughout the coming months.

For a full list of dates and for information on how to purchase tickets, go here.

