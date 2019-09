Kentucky State Police troopers in Pike County did not expect to find themselves in a standoff with a deer Friday afternoon.

Somehow, what appears to be a 12-point buck got into a hardware store and made a mess.

Troopers said the deer was very aggressive when they arrived.

Troopers say the deer had injuries before entering the hardware store.

Officials had to put the deer down.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WYMT. All rights reserved.