Bucs are bound for the Big Dance

Isaiah Tisdale scored 24 points and top-seeded East Tennessee State defeated upset-minded Wofford 72-58 to win the Southern Conference Tournament on Monday night and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. ETSU is coached by former Tennessee assistant Steve Forbes who said when asked why his guys are in this position, "the unselfishness of our team, they're a great team, we share the ball and we're really gritty and grindy on defense."

Tray Boyd added 11 points for the Bucs, who become only the fourth team in conference history to win 30 games. It will be ETSU's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017. Seventh-seeded Wofford (19-16) was looking to become the first SoCon team since Clemson in 1939 to win four games to capture the conference tournament title after beating The Citadel, Furman and Chattanooga to reach the finals.

This is the 9th Southern Conference championship for the Bucs who are now an impressive 30-4 on the season.