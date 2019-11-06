Buffalo Wild Wings employee allegedly shoots at customer

Mississippi police said a Buffalo Wild Wings employee was arrested after he aimed at a customer and fired multiple shots outside the restaurant.

Police said they responded to the restaurant's panic alarm around 2 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that shots had been fired outside the business, according to Gray-affiliate WMC.

Bobby Parks, 22, who is a Buffalo Wild Wings employee, got into an argument with a coworker the night before, according to reports. Officials said, on Sunday, Parks mistook a customer on the patio for the coworker he argued with.

According to reports, a silver BMW picked Parks up before he fired nearly six shots as the car drove off.

Officials said no one was injured during the incident.

Police arrested Parks a short time later and he was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

