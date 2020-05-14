Buffalo Wild Wings reopening dining rooms May 20

Buffalo Wild Wings announced Thursday that it will be reopening its dining rooms at Tennessee restaurants on May 20.

The restaurant chain has several locations in East Tennessee, including Knoxville and Sevierville.

The company said they were implementing new safety guidelines:

- All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.

- Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.

- Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.

- Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.

- Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members' arrival for their shifts.

However, the chain said it will still offer takeout and delivery options.

