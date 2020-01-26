Building new 220,000 square foot Christian school on faith

Students fill the hallways between classes at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Morristown.

Lockers line the hallways for older students using the existing building for what is called Lakeway Christian Academy.

Looking forward to the next school year in a new facility are 8th graders like Mary Woods McVicker. "I think it's gonna be really cool. And the building is beautiful, so I'm really excited to go see it."

The new campus that will house students in 6th through 12th grades is a few miles away in the White Pine community on the edge of Hamblen and Jefferson Counties. Near exit 4 off Interstate 81, the 220,000 square foot facility is still in the final phases of construction. It is the newest project of Lakeway Christian Schools.

Lakeway Christian Schools Executive Director Bob Brown said, "This campus will be able to house around 1,200 students 6th grade through 12. So, a total capacity, conceptually, anyway of about 1,700 to 1,800."

More than 500 students already attend the first campus in Morristown.

Brown said the school system is able to build on such a large scale because of generous donations. If filled to capacity, this could potentially be one of the largest Christian schools in East Tennessee.

Inside the new facility, classrooms will include state-of-the-art science laboratories, technical workspaces will teach skills like welding, and a new performing arts center will provide a venue for students as well as visiting concerts.

Career and technical director K.C. Curberson-Alvarado said the facility will promote the latest in skills to prepare students for college or technical careers. "Next year, we're gonna open the doors for welding, coding, audio-visual production, culinary arts and computer essentials."

Headmaster Stephen Denny said Lakeway Christian Schools will be academically challenging and inclusive. "We are affordable and we want to accept a variety of socioeconomic families and statuses to come to our school and be a part of this."

Plans are to move teachers and students into the new facility in the fall of 2020, while Kindergarten through 5th-grade students will remain in the Cornerstone Academy facility.

