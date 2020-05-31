Bullet hits Cincinnati police officer's helmet as protests continue

A bullet struck a Cincinnati police officer's ballistic helmet as protests over George Floyd's death continued into the third day early Sunday.

According to authorities, the officer was not hurt when 4-5 gunshots rang out at McMillan Street and Ohio Avenue as he helped other officers and a SWAT team disperse a large disorderly crowd just before 12:30 a.m.

Police say it was not immediately clear who fired the bullet or if it was intended to hit the officer. The incident remains under investigation.

Several arrests were made Saturday and early Sunday.

City officials imposed a 10 p.m. curfew in effect until Sunday night.

