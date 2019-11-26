Bullet strikes stuffed shark in sleeping toddler's bedroom, Wisconsin police say

A bullet fired on Madison's east side Sunday night went into a sleeping toddler's bedroom and pierced a Baby Shark stuffed animal, the Madison Police Dept. said Tuesday.

After officers responded around 9 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired, they found dozens of shell casings and damage to nearby homes and cars.

Additional canvassing and searching when the sun came up revealed more shell casings, as well as the bullet found in a home and the child's stuffed toy.

So far, investigators have found 45 shell casings.

On Sunday, they said no injuries were reported from the incident. They believe the gunfire came from opposing groups firing at each other.

