Burger shop closes in East Towne Mall

The Burger Stop was opened in East Towne Mall, also known as the Knoxville Center Mall, by Ani Patel. After four years, the shop announced it had sold its last burger on Wednesday, September 25.

"It's bittersweet but wanted to thank you all," the shop said on its Facebook page.

When the shop opened, it wasn't long before it became a popular pit stop for hungry customers. WVLT News did a feature story on it in 2018, and the place was thriving.

One customer said the shop had great reviews online. "We searched some restaurants near us, and the Burger Stop popped up and had great reviews on Yelp," Kelli Rose said.

The restaurant did not site a cause for the closure; however, East Towne Mall has lost multiple stores in recent years. One of the most recent places was BFK Esports. Dustin Wyrick, of BFK Esports, said he thought he'd found a way to attract people to the mall with laser tag, but business remained slow.

The mall has also suffered with safety issues, and major retailers, such as Belk and Victoria Secret, closed their doors.

The Burger Stop is yet another store to say goodbye to East Towne.

"It was a dream come true," the restaurant said on Facebook, "wish it could last longer but here is to new adventures!"

