WATCH: Burglar caught on camera at North Knoxville business

Security camera footage released by a North Knoxville business shows a man throwing a rock through the glass of the front door Monday night.

Burglar caught on camera during North Knoxville break-in / Source; (Graphic Creations Inc.)

Graphic Creations Inc. posted about the break-in at their office on Facebook saying, "apparently we don't open early enough for everyone. Thank God copiers are too heavy!"

The owner says the burglar did not get away with anything but left his fingerprints all over an iPad.

The business is hoping someone will recognize the man. Knoxville Police Department said they are investigating the incident.