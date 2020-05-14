Burglary charges dropped for Angela Boswell, new charges filed

Aggravated burglary charges against Angela Boswell were dropped after a Thursday morning court hearing, according to a report from WJHL.

Bowell is the grandmother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell, who was at the center of an AMBER Alert in March.

Angela Boswell's charges are related to an alleged break-in in on West Valley Drive and are unrelated to the death of Evelyn Boswell.

After testimony from the burglary's lead investigator, Judge Mark Toohey found probable cause to charge Angela with theft under $10,000, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of counterfeit money and criminal simulation.

Angela was bound over to the Sullivan County Grand Jury and was given a bond of $50,000, which is separate from her bond in Bristol related to a stolen vehicle which was sought by investigators in the Evelyn Boswell case.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.