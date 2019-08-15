Bus that left Knoxville crashes in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police have confirmed troopers are responding to a bus crash with injuries on Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County.

WKYT reported the bus, which was coming from Atlanta to Cincinnati, made a stop in Knoxville.

The crash has occurred at the 71 mile marker in the northbound lanes. WKYT has confirmed a Greyhound bus was involved in the crash.

The Greyhound vehicle involved was bus 1104 which was traveling from Atlanta to Cincinnati. It left London at 3:43 p.m., and the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m.

All northbound lanes are closed until further notice. Several ambulances are responding to the crash site.

The Rockcastle County coroner has not been called to the scene.

WKYT has a crew at the scene of the crash. This story will be updated

