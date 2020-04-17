Wedding postponed by COVID-19? Busch offers year of free beer

Glass of Beer, Photo Date July 2017. Courtesy MGN/PIxaby
Posted:

(WVLT) Was your wedding postponed due to COVID-19? Busch says they may have a little something to make up for it.

The company announced on Twitter that it wants to give couples a year of free beer if their weddings were put on hold because of the pandemic.

The company asked couples to post a photo using the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes, and explain how they'd celebrate.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

 