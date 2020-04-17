Wedding postponed by COVID-19? Busch offers year of free beer

Was your wedding postponed due to COVID-19? Busch says they may have a little something to make up for it.

The company announced on Twitter that it wants to give couples a year of free beer if their weddings were put on hold because of the pandemic.

Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR.



Post a photo of yourselves and tell us how you’re planning to celebrate, along with #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes for your chance to win. pic.twitter.com/qkgVXvCsZa — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) April 15, 2020

The company asked couples to post a photo using the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes, and explain how they'd celebrate.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.