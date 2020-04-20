Two Bush's Beans employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Bush's Beans employees tested positive for COVID-19 at the Chestnut Hill plant.

The location reopened after temporarily suspending all production April 16 through April 19 to, "Thoroughly disinfect all areas of the plant and to administer COVID-19 tests to all team members at the facility," spokesperson Erin Delahanty told WVLT News.

According to Delahanty, the plant followed recommendations from industrial hygiene experts and the local health department.

"As an essential business, we are doing everything we can to safely put food on shelves and your table," Delahanty said.

Delahanty said any employee who tests positive will be asked to stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to work. Employees who quarantine will receive their normal pay.

"We do not anticipate any impact to our customers or consumers as a result of this brief closure and can assure you that there is no impact to the safety of our product," said Delahanty. "During this difficult and uncertain time, we are aware of the stress and anxiety it places on our employees and their families. Rest assured that we are doing everything possible to keep our employees and consumers safe and healthy."

Delahanty said employees were provided additional personal protective equipment and that the plant started temperature screening at every shift change.

