Business attorney offering guidance for small businesses

It's been almost a week since businesses in East Tennessee have opened and owners are facing tough decisions about how to open safely.

Raina Kant owner of Razberries Chic Boutique in downtown Maryville says customers are afraid to come shop.

"I don’t feel like there’s any reason not to open because people are going to Target, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Home Depot and it’s packed. [We are a] little small business in Maryville that’s not ever packed and we disinfect daily. We make people wash their hands when walking in, then make them wear a mask if they’re comfortable in them, so I just feel like we’re tiny, were not out there like the big people," said

Business attorney Haseeb Quershi says small businesses need help right now.

"If you can spend online or you can wear your PPE and be safe. Preventing the spread and spending dollars- that's what our economy needs. We need consumers to be brave and spend dollars," said Haseeb.

Haseeb is offering his assistance via free webinars on whatsthecares.com He’s hoping to provide businesses with resources to apply for federal funding.

"The reality is that there are millions of dollars available, especially for East Tennessee businesses if they so choose to go apply for it and its incredibly important to apply for it because we need all of the money we can possibly get," said Haseeb.

Raina said she received her stimulus check, but she is the only employee on payroll at her store so she didn’t qualify for the paycheck protection program.

"We went 6 weeks without sales and with 6 weeks with no sales, people don't understand with a small business its your heart and soul into it. It's your savings and that you're putting everything into it. It's been hard, that part has been hard. But we’ll recover it’ll be good," said Raina.

Raina said their customers support is greatly appreciated.

