Interest in old barn wood boosts East Tennessee company

Andrew Edens owns Barnline Vintage Lumber and says his business is booming.

“We’ve been in Home Depot for a while now, in all 12 stores, but a month ago we saw a big increase,” said Edens.

He says people are looking for something to do with the extra time on their hands.

Their wood is stripped from old barns in East Tennessee. They tear down barns, collect the pieces that are still intact, and sand and cut the wood.

“Each one has a story. Most of the wood that we reclaim is wood that is anywhere from four to 100-years-old,” said Edens.

Each cut of wood is unique, just like the business itself. Edens says he’s starting to see it take off, and he’s glad they’ll be able to make it through this tumultuous time.

“Stay at home, order online, support a local business which is great. It’s a local company, so if you go online you [are] really supporting the economy because I got a portion of that money and then I’m contributing to the economy as well,” said Edens.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.