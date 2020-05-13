East Tennessee businesses adjust to new norms

If you decide to drop by the Kitchen Sales Gallery in West Knoxville, expect to have your temperature taken and be offered a face mask if you aren't wearing one.

"As clients come in, especially someone that just walks in, we're asking them to wear a mask and we're checking their temperature," showroom manager Summer Childress said.

The Gallery is also limiting visitors and has a strict disinfecting routine between customers. Childress said protecting employees and customers is the top priority, and using the right disinfectants on each surface is also important for all the kitchen décor. The days when a visitor could casually flip through dozens of cabinet samples are gone.

"We handle the samples, bring them to our meeting area, and that way our customer isn't going through and touching all of the samples," Childress said.

Across town, Franklin Equipment is also adapting. Extra disinfecting before and between each customer who enters the store is the new normal. There are many signs posted around the store, reminding customers to social distance, and face masks and hand sanitizer is available to anyone who needs them.

Branch Manager Jackie Liford said it's essential that employees come to work healthy.

"Every morning before you clock in, you get your temperature checked and you're asked a series of questions that was passed down from the CDC," said Litford.

Liford said phone orders and curbside pickup or delivery are becoming the norm for his rental business.

