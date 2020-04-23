Buy tiger art to help support Zoo Knoxville

You can buy art made by Zoo Knoxville animals to support the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The zoo closed March 16. but they continue to care for the animals.

"Although we are closed, we are still caring for more than 700 animals and their quality of life cannot be compromised. However, care through this crisis costs $189,000 per week with no revenue coming in and our financial reserves have been exhausted," they said in a statement.

From April 20 through April 27, the zoo is hosting an art fundraising auction. Go here to purchase a piece of animal art or donate to the zoo here.

