CAK Middle School has Cave Painting Day

One middle school teacher at Christian Academy of Knoxville took a different approach to a history lesson on Tuesday.

One sixth grade student, Caleb Flatt says this activity gave him a chance to interact with students he doesn't normally get to to talk to. / Source: WVLT News

CAK sixth grade teacher Melissa Davenport turned her classroom into a prehistoric cave for a day. She pushed desks together, turned the a/c down and cut out the lights so kids could experience what it would feel like to create artwork in a cave.

This lesson is part of the sixth grade paleolithic history curriculum. Davenport says she enjoys planning hands-on lessons like these for students because it keeps them engaged.

"Our kids are so diverse in their learning styles so the more learning styles you can git in a lesson and in a topic the better, and it also gets kids out of their comfort zone too and excited about learning about history." said Davenport.

One sixth grade student, Caleb Flatt says this activity gave him a chance to interact with students he doesn't normally get to to talk to.

"It's been fun, it's been very cramped. I don't think caves are supposed to be this cramped, but it is pretty cool just drawing and seeing what everyone else is drawing and messing around with everyone." , said Flatt.

Tuesday was a normal school day for CAK, but Knox County Schools had a day off, so kids from those schools were invited to participate in Cave Painting Day.

The activity went on from 8:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. with a lunch break from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.