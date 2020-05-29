CAK alum continues recovery from Covid-19

One thing we've seen from COVID-19 is how the disease effects people differently. Knoxville's Patrick Dalton was one of those patients who endured a very difficult time, but he made it through the experience.

Patrick Dalton, 24, is a strong young man. He even, played football in High School at Christian Academy, but one thing Patrick, like many Americans, has learned these last couple months is that COVID-19 does not discriminate.

”I didn’t have any prior health issues that I was aware of and I still contracted it, got bilateral pneumonia in both lungs and strep, so it can hit somebody my age pretty hard. I know it’s rare, but it can still happen,” Dalton said.

The 24-year-old's strength was put it the test in big way. Diagnosed in late March, the Knoxville native was transferred to St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, where he spent 45 difficult days.

”The most difficult part was not being able to see my family," Dalton said. " For the biggest part of it I was in a ventilator and tracheotomy collar so I couldn’t talk, but I got to see them in face time and use sign language to say I love you and That kind of stuff. It was really gloomy and kind of dark.”

Patrick eventually turned the corner thanks to the support from doctors, nurses and his family and friends. He finally left the hospital to the cheers of those who helped him overcome the most trying time in his life, ”It was probably the most emotional experience I’ve ever had, it seemed like every doctor and nurse came out to line the hallways when I was leaving.”

Now, Dalton is back home in Knoxville and on Saturday, the CAK community is celebrating his recovery and return with a 'welcome home' drive-by celebration from 3-to-5 p.m. Saturday at the school’s Campus Center.

The public is invited to take part in the event which will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those who attend are asked to wear masks.

