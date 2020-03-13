CAK announces move to distance learning

Christan Academy of Knoxville announced on Friday due to coronavirus that it will move to distance learning.

Julya Johnson with CAK said "Due to the situation surrounding COVID-19, and upon prayerful consideration and advice from a number of experts, Christian Academy of Knoxville will move to a distance learning model starting Monday, March 23 and will continue through Friday, April 3. Students will plan to return to campus on Monday, April 6."

