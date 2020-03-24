CAK helps kids learn from home with distance learning YouTube videos

Christian Academy of Knoxville is making sure students don't miss out on learning because of the coronavirus.

"Day one of distance learning at CAK was a success! Giggles abounded in homes today as students reconnected with friends and teachers via Zoom! We wanted to share a few photos with you from our first day of distance learning. There are more on our Facebook page and Instagram if you want to follow along."

Day one showed a video of CAK's middle school art teacher, Ms. Hannah Seaver, showing kids how to create abstract art.

Your kids can watch and learn too on CAK's distance learning YouTube Channel.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.