CBD gummies found in trick-or-treating candy in Kentucky

Police in Williamsburg, Kentucky are warning parents about trick-or-treating candy.

Police say CBD gummies showed up in some candy bags.

After an investigation, police say the candy issue was an isolated incident. They say parents reported the packaged gummies as suspicious.

Police still continue to urge parents to check all Halloween candy.

If you find CBD gummies within your kid's candy haul, you are asked to contact authorities. Parents should throw away any candy that seems suspicious.

