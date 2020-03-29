CBS News employee dies from battle with COVID-19, cancer

A CBS News employee, Maria Mercader, has died due to issues stemming from cancer and COVID-19.

"Maria was 54 and died from the Covid-19 coronavirus in a New York hospital. She had been on medical leave for an unrelated matter since the last week in February," said CBS News.

Mercader has battled with cancer and other related illnesses for more than two decades.

"Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit," said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer. "Maria was part of all of our lives. Even when she was hospitalized — and she knew something was going on at CBS, she would call with counsel, encouragement, and would say 'you can do this.' I called Maria a 'warrior,' she was. Maria was a gift we cherished."

It is with profound sadness that I share with you the loss of a dear member of our CBS News family. Maria Mercader, who embodied all of a journalist’s vital traits, foremost the fearlessness she showed battling cancer and now Covid19. She was a warrior. Love Z pic.twitter.com/jlR6txkDvX — Susan Zirinsky (@szirinsky) March 29, 2020

Mercader began her time with CBS in 1987 when she became a page for the company. She has covered stories from the death of Princess Diana to the 9/11 attacks.

