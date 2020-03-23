CBS News offers virtual interactive lessons for kids

Schools across the country have closed for an extended period of time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many children are getting into the habit of learning from home. CBS News' Steve Hartman will teach an interactive week-long course for students of all ages.

Each session will last 30 minutes and cover a large range of topics.

The lessons will begin on March 23 until March 26. The lesson will begin at 2 p.m. each day on CBS Evening News' Facebook Live.

Click here to watch.

